Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

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A.J. Foster's avatar
A.J. Foster
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This happened in the 1600s as I remember. That was getting close to the Thousand years of darkness mentioned in Revelations. Anyone criticizing the Pope or church was subject to prison,torture or death.

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