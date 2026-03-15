A lone Templar knight stands guard at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, the order’s first headquarters and the source of their name. Original AI-generated image.

On a tiny island in the Seine River, Jacques de Molay, the last Grand Master of the Knights Templar, was surrounded by flames when he made his last, terrifying curse. Both Pope Clement V and King Philip IV, the man who sentenced him to death, would both face God’s judgment with him within a year of his death. Within a month of Jacques’ cursing, Pope Clement V died; within a year of Jacques’ cursing, King Philip IV died.

But why was the last head of the most powerful military order in Christendom burned alive? The official story is that he was put to death for heresy. However, documented evidence, which has remained hidden from the public for over 700 years, demonstrates that the Pope and King Philip IV were both aware that the Knights Templar were innocent, and that King Philip IV’s actions were motivated by his financial obligations. The real reason for the Knights Templar’s burning is not only that it was believed to be a valid justification for their death, but also that they were used as pawns in a much larger game of politics.

This is the real story of why the Knights Templar were burned alive.