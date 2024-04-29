Human beings seem to have a natural tendency to look for order and symmetry even in chaos. They find animals pictured in passing clouds, faces in sunbeams striking window panes, and human figures in natural rock formations. That being the case, it is only natural that they seek out codes buried in ancient texts. But what if they are really there?

Genesis 1:1–4. Biblia Hebraica from Kittel's edition (BHK) 1909. Four letters, 50 letters apart, starting from the first taw on the first verse, form the word תורה (Torah).(Public Domain)

The Bible Code Predictions

Michael Drosnin, author of The Bible Code and Bible Code II: The Countdown, claims to have discovered a secret code hidden within the letters and phrases of the world's most popular book. If true, the implications are staggering. It would mean that a supernatural consciousness, or, at the very least, a highly evolved entity from an ancient civilization either on earth or elsewhere in the galaxy, had the ability to foresee the future and sought to warn mankind about it in a way totally beyond current comprehension.