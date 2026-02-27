A depiction of a secret Masonic ritual.

For centuries, the Freemasons have presented themselves as a benevolent fraternity dedicated to self-improvement, charity, and brotherhood. Their symbols, the compass and square, are meant to represent reason and faith. Their lodges, they insist, are temples of moral instruction. But behind the carefully guarded doors of those lodges, a darker history has been documented in court records, parliamentary inquiries, forensic reports, and the confessions of insiders: a history that includes the murder of a whistleblower, the collapse of a Vatican-linked bank, a terrorist massacre, and a secret network of corrupt police officers who used their Masonic brotherhood to shield criminals from justice.

This is not conspiracy theory … but documented facts.