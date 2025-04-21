For centuries, secret societies have captivated the imagination - shrouded in mystery, surrounded by speculation, and accused of everything from spiritual enlightenment to world domination. Their names echo through history: the Eleusinian Mysteries, the Knights Templar, the Freemasons, the Illuminati, Skull and Bones - each cloaked in secrecy, each stirring curiosity and conspiracy.

Between closed doors and coded oaths, these groups have operated in silence, influencing everything from religion and revolution to education and economics. But how much of what we hear is myth - and how much is grounded in historical fact?

From ancient Greece to modern-day elite institutions, I explore their true origins, cultural impact, and the myths that surround them.