From the dawn of civilization, humanity has been fascinated by the pursuit of beauty. Today, the modern cosmetics industry is a multi-billion dollar behemoth, offering endless products to enhance, conceal, and transform. But before the age of clinical trials and safety regulations, the quest for beauty was a far more dangerous game. Throughout history, people have smeared, swallowed, and slathered themselves with some of the most toxic substances imaginable, all in the name of achieving the perfect look.

This journey into the past reveals a world where beauty standards were demanding and … deadly. From the aristocrats of Rome to the socialites of the Renaissance, men and women alike risked disfigurement, madness, and even death for a chance at aesthetic perfection. Here are five of the most lethal cosmetics from the ancient world that truly gave new meaning to the phrase “beauty to die for”!

1. Lead Foundation: The Poisonous Pallor of Rome

White lead in the form of moulded tablets, once used as a cosmetic in Ancient Greece (Source: Wikipedia )

The ultimate representation of social standing and wealth among women in Ancient Rome was associated with having a body that appeared very light and pale. This was achieved through the application of Venetian Ceruse, a type of cosmetic created from white lead shavings, vinegar and water.

This mixture when applied to women’s faces, neck and arms would create the ghostly, porcelain appearance desired by many women at that time; however, this trend came at a high cost.

Although there were many women who used Venetian Ceruse regularly, over time this product was found to be a cumulative poison, meaning that over an extended period of time it would accumulate in the body and cause serious damage from within. In many cases chronic use of Venetian Ceruse resulted in severe health consequences for women, such as hair loss, skin corrosion, paralysis of the muscles, infertility and in some cases insanity and death.

The famous actress Maria Gunning, the Countess of Coventry, was reported to be one of the most famous cases of death as a result of her use of Venetian Ceruse. Despite the previous evidence that these types of makeup were hazardous to your health, the desire to have such a pale complexion kept this trend going for many centuries.