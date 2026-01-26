Colossal stones, sky‑god legends, and “alien runway” memes have made Baalbek a magnet for extraordinary claims about its construction. Baalbek’s giant stones have spawned bigger myths than the blocks themselves. This mythbuster-style brief puts the legends on the rack - checking weights, dates, and “impossible” precision against inscriptions, tool marks, and new quarry finds. This update attempts to separate spectacle from science – testing the talk of 9,000‑year timelines, “paper‑tight” joints, and lost-tech and alien theories against the hard evidence of inscriptions, tool marks, and new quarry discoveries.

So, would it take alien ingenuity to create this phenomenal feat of engineering? Or could the Romans have just pushed their skills to the max?