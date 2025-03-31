For millennia, humans have sought to pierce the veil of reality, chasing glimpses of the divine, the cosmic, the unseen. From the Amazon’s tangled jungles to the rocky caves of Spain, ancient shamans turned to psychedelics - potent plant brews like ayahuasca - to fuel their visionary quests. In 2024, archaeologists unearthed psychedelic residues in Peruvian ritual sites, reigniting a question that has haunted scholars and seekers alike: did these substances allow shamans to unlock the secrets of the universe? As modern research in 2025 delves deeper into psychedelics’ effects on consciousness, the echoes of ancient practices resonate louder than ever. Let’s explore the evidence, the visions, and the cosmic truths that might tie our ancestors’ rituals to today’s scientific frontier.