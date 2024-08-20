Greetings the Unleashed!

Having looked into human societies for the best part of a decade, one of the clear conclusions I have made is that not many last, and that certainly none last forever.

My last email, probed what might be left of modern empires 2000 years from now, but I think what I was really getting at was what will be left of modern civilization 2000 or even 5000 years from now. Empires, civilizations and cultures come and go, leaving just traces of their existence for the future. It is entirely possible that 2,000 years from now, Earth will be void of human life, either as the human race had destroyed itself, or it had to abandon the mothership Earth, due to lack of care and due maintenance. Or some other reason.

The Doomsday Clock, a predictor of likelihood of global catastrophe as set by Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, remains unchanged this year, set at 90 seconds to midnight.

So, if disaster or abandonment was to occur, what would visitors to the planet find? I guess it depends on what causes the abandonment.

It is likely some modern structures made of steel and concrete, perhaps even skyscrapers will still be standing, as well as underground systems, like subways, tunnels and bunkers. Some statues and monuments made of stone would be around too – perhaps even the Statue of Liberty with its copper protective skin would survive, akin to the original Planet of the Apes movie!

Various pyramids from Egypt, Central America would surely still be around - they’ve lasted so far! Perhaps even the faces of Mount Rushmore might still be recognizable.

While many electronic devices would degrade, some durable components, particularly those made of plastic or metal alloys, might persist in landfills or buried locations. Just off planet, degraded satellites would still be found in orbit. Nuclear waste containers could exist, still emitting radiation.

And whilst some stone inscriptions and carvings would survive, most digital records like hard drives would degrade, although some data stored on robust physical media, like certain types of optical discs or other durable formats, might be recoverable.

Then we get to the more traditional archaeological evidence. If the disaster caused mass death, large grave sites might be found, providing evidence of human anatomy and possibly the cause of death.

If the catastrophic event caused rising sea levels, cities or infrastructure submerged underwater might become fossilized or preserved in certain conditions, particularly in areas with low oxygen levels.

So it would seem that the search for evidence of life would take a similar form as that of today, although, if being done by aliens, the technology they employed might make the process a whole lot quicker!

Looking at the news from the last two weeks, it seems some of the oldest things on Earth are still being discovered. Let’s take a look…

Oldest wagon in the world...

Lchashen Wagon, the Amazingly Preserved Ancient Wooden Wagon

When excavating ancient sites, archaeologists are often left with remains that are made from non-perishable items. Wood, leather, flesh, cloth, and any organic items are almost never discovered, as they rot away and disappear over the centuries. But if just the right conditions are met, and the soil has the right chemical composition, even these organic materials can be preserved for a very long time. Thanks to this, Soviet archaeologists were able to uncover the Lchashen Wagon, a remarkable relic from the ancient world, which provides a fascinating glimpse into the technological advancements and cultural practices of the early Iron Age.

Wonderfully preserved, the wagon is a great insight into the ingenuity and craftsmanship of its creators. This ancient artifact not only highlights the sophistication of early transportation methods but also serves as a critical piece of evidence in understanding the socio-economic and cultural dynamics of the region during that period.

The wagon was discovered in 1956 during excavations at the Lchashen cemetery on the shores of Lake Sevan in Armenia. To help irrigate the vast Ararat plain nearby, the Soviets had to drain a portion of the lake, lowering its levels and revealing a massive historical location. This site, rich in archaeological treasures, has yielded numerous artifacts dating back to the Bronze and Iron Ages.

The cemetery, with its extensive burial mounds and grave goods, provides a comprehensive view of the region's ancient inhabitants who likely belonged to the Lchashen-Metsamor culture.

Among the most significant finds was the Lchashen wagon, which dates back to the 15th-14th centuries BC. This discovery was pivotal in showing the technological prowess of the people who inhabited this area during the early Iron Age.

The wagon is considered a marvel of ancient engineering. Measuring approximately 2 meters (6.5 ft) in length, it is constructed primarily of oak wood, with bronze fittings that highlight the metallurgical skills of its makers. The wagon's frame is composed of sturdy wooden beams, intricately joined together to provide strength and durability. The wheels, also made of wood, are reinforced with bronze hubs and rims, ensuring they could withstand the rigors of travel over rough terrain.

The use of bronze not only for functional purposes but also for decorative elements indicates a high level of craftsmanship and an understanding of both aesthetics and utility.

Read more…

Oldest European…

850,000-Year-Old Remains of Archaic Human Unearthed at Atapuerca, Spain

Recent excavations at the famed archaeological site of Atapuerca (Sierra de Atapuerca) in northern Spain’s Burgos province unearthed the skeletal remains of an individual who belonged to an archaic human species known as Homo antecessor. This species walked the earth between 1.2 million and 800,000 years ago, and is the oldest hominin found in the fossil records of Western Europe.

Homo antecessor, which means “pioneer man” in Latin, was first discovered in the Gran Dolina cavern at Atapuerca in 1994, or 30 years before the most recent find. It was identified as a distinct species in 1997, and for a time was considered to be the last common ancestor shared by modern humans and Neanderthals. More recent research has suggested this is not true, however, and the current scientific consensus is that Homo antecessor was an offshoot of the modern human evolutionary line that developed just before humans and Neanderthal’s split.

As one of the more productive archaeological sites from the perspective of the study of human evolution, the Sierra de Atapuerca has been subjected to intense scrutiny by scientists interested in learning more about the story of humankind’s long and epic journey through time. Each discovery of new archaic human artifacts or skeletal remains helps further the quest for this knowledge, which is why the second discovery of Homo antecessor in the Gran Dolina cavern is being viewed as an extraordinarily important development.

Meet the ancestor…

Oldest calendar…

Carvings at Göbekli Tepe May Be the World’s Oldest Calendar

New research has provided a new twist on the ancient carvings at Göbekli Tepe, a 12,000-year-old archaeological site in southern Turkey, suggesting that they may represent the world’s oldest known solar calendar. The researchers argue these carvings, found on stone pillars, were created as a memorial to a catastrophic comet strike that profoundly impacted early human civilization. The discovery offers new insights into the astronomical knowledge of prehistoric people and their ability to track time.

Göbekli Tepe: A Monument to Cosmic Catastrophe?

Göbekli Tepe, often considered the world’s oldest known temple complex, features a series of enclosures adorned with intricately carved symbols and images. The site has long intrigued archaeologists, but a new research paper by Martin Sweatman of the University of Edinburgh proposes that some of these carvings might represent a form of astronomical record-keeping, possibly linked to the devastating cosmic event.

Sweatman suggests that the markings on one of Göbekli Tepe’s stone pillars could have been created to commemorate a comet strike that occurred nearly 13,000 years ago, around 10,850 BC.

This event is hypothesized to have initiated a mini-ice age lasting over 1,200 years, causing significant environmental changes and possibly leading to the extinction of several large animal species. The comet impact is also thought to have prompted shifts in human lifestyle and the emergence of agriculture, which eventually gave rise to the birth of civilization in the fertile crescent of West Asia.

These are big claims, but it is not the first time such a hypothesis has been proposed to explain the massive changes that took place around this time. Ancient Origins contributors like Andrew Collins, Hugh Newman and Alistair Coombs have been exploring these ideas for years now. So what does the new research offer to substantiate their argument?

Read on…

Love those Hoarders…

3,000-year-old Bronze Age Highlander Hoard Discovered in Scotland

Recent laboratory investigations by GUARD Archaeology have unveiled fascinating details about a Bronze Age hoard discovered in Rosemarkie, Highland Scotland. This remarkable find includes nine bronze bracelets and necklaces buried around 1000 BC, along with rare organic plant remains, providing invaluable insights into the lives, beliefs, and practices of Bronze Age highlanders.

The Bronze Age hoard was uncovered during pre-development excavations by GUARD Archaeology for Pat Munro Homes at Greenside in Rosemarkie.

This find is significant, as the hoard was not found in isolation, but is part of a prehistoric settlement comprising at least six roundhouses and a Bronze Age cist grave. This context allows archaeologists to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the Bronze Age community that once inhabited this area.

The laboratory excavation revealed a complete neck ring, a partial neck ring, six penannular (incomplete ring) bracelets, and one cup-ended penannular bracelet. These artifacts were intertwined with fibrous cords which had survived the 3000-year interment, showcasing the intricate craftsmanship of the time.

The preservation of these organic materials is particularly significant, as they provide rare evidence of the methods used to bind these objects together, notes the GUARD Archaeology report.

Read on…

Zeus Lives!

Zeus Discovery in Ancient Aphrodisias: "As if He Were a Breathing God"

The ancient city of Aphrodisias, located in the Geyre neighborhood of Karacasu district in Aydın province, western Turkey, has long been celebrated for its exceptional marble sculptures. Recently, this iconic city of sculptors added another remarkable find to its legacy—a marble 'Zeus head'—unearthed during ongoing excavations.

The discovery was announced by Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkey’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, who described it as a “unique discovery in Aphrodisias.” The colossal marble head, which had remained buried for centuries, was found near the surface, 50 meters (164 feet) west of the Temple of Aphrodite.

The Marvel of Aphrodisias: Zeus Brought to Life

The bearded Zeus head, measuring 66 centimeters (26 inches) in height, was crafted in the 2nd-3rd century AD from a single block of medium-grained Aphrodisias marble. Preliminary cleaning and conservation efforts have revealed the head’s intricate details, showcasing the mastery of the city’s renowned sculptors.

In a statement from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Zeus head was praised for its magnificent craftsmanship.

“The magnificent drill work on the hair and beard belongs to a top Aphrodisias sculpture workshop,” the statement read.

The realistic depiction of Zeus, with its sophisticated techniques, gives the marble sculpture an almost lifelike quality, “as if he were a breathing god.”

This discovery not only highlights the artistic skill of Aphrodisian sculptors but also reinforces the historical significance of the city as a major center for marble sculpture in the Roman world.

Read on…

Til next time…

Gary Manners - Senior Editor, Ancient Origins