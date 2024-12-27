Season’s Greetings The Unleashed!

It is that time of year when we look back and see just what discoveries have been made over the last year. Of the many finds, here I’ve picked out just one per month which I think were the real head turners and gamechangers of the year.

Ancient Origins reported on around 1000 new discoveries throughout the year, and only a small number of those reach the editor’s choice selection on Ancient Origins Unleashed. You can, however, see all the news from the year in the News category on the Ancient Origins website.

Now, Ancient Origins editor’s choice of this year’s most eye-catching and impactful archaeological finds…

January…

Surveyors in Brazil were appraising a site identified for the building of a new apartment complex. However, they downed tools, and called in archaeologists when they started finding bones and shards of pottery. Now, a multi-layered archaeological site has been revealed which has yielded 43 human skeletons and in excess of 100,000 artifacts.

A team of construction workers were planning on building a new apartment complex in the coastal city of Sao Luis, the capital of Maranhao state in northeastern Brazil, when they came across human bones and shards of pottery. Now, having been dated to around to 9,000 years ago, lead archaeologist, Wellington Lage, said the find might “rewrite the history of human settlement in Brazil”.

The six-hectare (15-ac) plot is known locally as Rosane's Farm. Back in 2019, the Brazilian construction giant MRV hired now 70-year-old Wellington Lage’s company, “W Lage Arqueologia,” to carry out a site survey before the building of a new apartment building. Researching the site, Lage discovered that bones were recovered in the 1970s, and part of a human jawbone was found in 1991.

According to a CBS news article, over the last four years Lage’s team have unearthed “43 human skeletons and more than 100,000 artifacts.” Brazil's Institute for National Historic and Artistic Heritage (IPHAN), referred to the discoveries as a "grandiose" haul of bones and artifacts.

Lage said that even after four years of digging, his 27-strong team, including archaeologists, chemists, a historian and a documentary filmmaker, have “barely scratched the surface.”

Now, the team of researchers plan to catalogue each of the artifacts before they publish their findings, and the recovered items are exhibited to the public.

February…

In 2019 I wrote a news article on Ancient Origins about the UK’s first “flat-pack” medieval home. Now, archaeologists in London have announced their discovery of an incredibly well-made, and remarkably well preserved, flat-packed Roman funerary bed.

Representing a national “first,” the Roman funerary bed was recovered from a former Roman cemetery near Holborn viaduct in central London. The Roman bed burial was found alongside five oak coffins, adding to a collection of only three other Roman timber coffins ever found in London.

The funerary bed features carefully carved feet. Meanwhile, the joints were secured with small wooden pegs and analysis has determined that the artifact was crafted from “high-quality oak.” Evidence suggests the bed was dismantled, before being set in the 20 or 30-years old Roman man’s grave.

March…

In a remarkable find, an artifact of significant historical importance has been recovered by an avid magnet fisherman. Trevor Penny was scouring the River Cherwell near Enslow in Oxfordshire, expecting to unearth nothing more than the usual assortment of metallic detritus. However, fate had something far more extraordinary in store for him. With a tug and a pull, his magnet clung not to the usual scrap metal but to a relic of the distant past—a Viking sword dating back 1,200 years! His magnet had attracted a substantial relic from the past—a sword that, to his astonishment, has been confirmed as a Viking weapon dating back around 1,200 years to around 850 AD.

While exploring the river's depths in November, Penny happened upon this remarkable piece of history. Initially obscured by years of corrosion and sediment, the sword's true identity was revealed through the concerted efforts of Penny and local archaeological experts.

“It really did feel quite amazing – it’s the oldest thing found in this county magnet fishing”, Penny commented, reflecting on the journey from discovery to verification, recorded the Oxford Mail.

The confirmation of the sword's origins catapults this find into the limelight, shedding new light on the tumultuous period when England was a battleground for control between the Anglo-Saxon occupiers and the invading Danish Vikings. This era was marked by significant unrest and pivotal battles, including the Viking raid near Plymouth and their subsequent defeat by Anglo-Saxon forces under King Aethelwulf of Wessex and his son Æthelstan of Kent.

April…

The examination of skeletal remains from cemeteries on Sweden's Baltic Sea island of Gotland has revealed evidence of Viking body modification among the Norse people, shedding light on practices during the Viking Age (793 to 1066). These findings offer insights into the cultural and societal aspects of body modification among the ancient Norse population.

This evidence under assessment included the skeletal remains males with horizontal grooves filed into their teeth, a curious practice that has been observed on Viking-era skeletons excavated elsewhere. But archaeologists have also found the remains of three Norse women who underwent a process that elongated their skulls to a noticeable degree. Significantly, these are the only three examples of this phenomenon ever found on Scandinavian territory, which makes this a rare and unique discovery indeed.

New information about the three women and the custom of skull elongation in Scandinavia was recently revealed in a study published in the journal Current Swedish Archaeology. The authors of this article and the research that inspired it were Matthias Toplak—a Swedish archaeologist with expertise in Viking burial customs—and Lukas Kerk—a doctoral candidate in archaeology at the University of Münster in Germany who is currently researching ancient traditions of body modification.

May…

The unveiling of a 75,000-year-old female Neanderthal's reconstructed face marks a significant breakthrough in our understanding of our closest extinct relatives. This discovery, emerging from the depths of Shanidar Cave in Iraqi Kurdistan, is featured in the new documentary produced by BBC Studios Science Unit to be released on Netflix. The documentary, "Secrets of the Neanderthals” follows the team led by the universities of Cambridge and Liverpool John Moores as they return to Shanidar Cave to continue excavations.

In 2018, a team led by the University of Cambridge made a groundbreaking discovery inside Shanidar Cave—a site previously famed for its series of Neanderthal remains. This particular cave had not yielded new Neanderthal discoveries for over fifty years, making the unearthing of what was named Shanidar Z particularly significant. The excavation revealed not just any Neanderthal, but one whose preserved state provides a unique window into the life and times of these ancient beings.

The team meticulously extracted the remains, encapsulated in the cave's compacted sediments, and transported them back to Cambridge for detailed analysis. The skull, once flattened and now meticulously reconstructed, offers a new face to a species often misrepresented in historical narratives.

June…

Most people alive today carry traces of genes inherited from Neanderthals, indicating a complex history of interbreeding between modern humans and their now extinct cousins. But when exactly we first got together with our ‘cousins’ has proven elusive. Recent genome analysis now suggests that this genetic mingling occurred around 47,000 years ago. If it passes peer review, this research refines our understanding of when and where these interactions took place and their impact on human evolution.

The study, published as a bioRxiv preprint, utilized genomes from ancient and modern Homo sapiens to determine the timing of Neanderthal gene flow into modern human populations. By examining ancient DNA from individuals in Western Europe and Asia, researchers gained new insights into this critical juncture in human history.

Ancient Genomes Reveal a Prolonged Period of Mixing

A recent article on Science explains how the research team, led by Priya Moorjani from the University of California, Berkeley, analyzed genomes from 59 ancient Homo sapiens dating from 45,000 to 2,200 years ago. These samples included DNA from notable ancient individuals such as the Ust’-Ishim man from western Siberia, the Zlatý kůň woman from the Czech Republic, and individuals from Bulgaria’s Bacho Kiro caves and Romania’s Peștera cu Oase caves.

According to the Science report, the study identified regions of Neanderthal DNA in these ancient genomes and compared them to genomes from 275 present-day individuals. Using sophisticated computer modeling, the researchers traced the evolution of Neanderthal genes over time. Their analysis suggested that Neanderthal gene flow into modern human populations began approximately 47,000 years ago, with a prolonged period of interbreeding lasting around 6,000 to 7,000 years.

July…

In a discovery sure to capture a good deal of public attention, a team of archaeologists have found the remains of a Roman wall built to trap the forces of Spartacus, the escaped former Roman gladiator who led the most celebrated and famous slave revolt in world history.

The discoverers of this fascinating and historically significant find were led by Dr. Paolo Visona, a classical archaeologist from the University of Kentucky in the United States.

The Roman wall was found in a mountainous area in south-central Calabria in southern Italy, where Spartacus and his rebellious forces fled in 71 BC in their efforts to escape to Sicily. Walls like this one were built on the orders of the Roman general Marcus Licinius Crassus, who had been dispatched to lead the Roman legions assigned to capture or kill Spartacus and his army of freed slaves and former gladiators.

An Incredible Discovery Deep in an Italian Forest

The ancient Roman wall cuts through a section of the Dossone della Melia forest in the Calabria region in the southernmost part of the Italian mainland. Excavations have unearthed the remains of a stone wall and supporting earthwork that was approximately 1.7 miles (2.7 kilometers) long, and is still essentially intact. Nearby the archaeologists also found traces of a Roman defensive ditch known as a fossa, plus remnants of what appeared to have been a rampart or embankment system.

“The wall has now been conclusively identified as part of the structures built by the Roman general Marcus Licinius Crassus to contain the slave revolt leader Spartacus and his forces,” the Archaeological Institute of America said in a statement announcing this discovery.

Only partially exposed and covered by moss, the remnants of the Roman fortifications were in a relatively out-of-the-way location, and could have easily remained hidden forever. But a group of local environmentalists stumbled across a section of the stone wall while hiking through the forest, and suspecting it was something ancient they alerted local cultural authorities.

Eventually archaeologists arrived to examine the stone structure in person. They used ground-penetrating radar and LiDAR aerial survey equipment to find out more about the partially buried wall’s structure, and they also extracted soil samplings and took magnetometer readings in an attempt to learn more about when the wall was built.

August…

A new study reveals that ancient humans may have butchered and consumed a giant armadillo-like creature around 20,000 years ago in present-day Argentina. This discovery is another in a long line of emerging evidence that suggests that humans spread throughout the Americas much earlier than previously thought.

The study details the discovery of cut marks on fossil remains of a glyptodont called Neosclerocalyptus, an extinct giant armadillo relative. These bones, found in the Pampean region of Argentina, represent one of the earliest known instances of human interaction with megafauna in South America.

Giant armadillos were covered in a protective shell made up of bony plates called osteoderms, resembling a turtle's carapace. Unlike their contemporary counterparts, glyptodonts were much larger, with some species reaching the size of a small car. Neosclerocalyptus had a robust build with a distinctive armored tail that could be used for defense against predators. These herbivorous mammals thrived in a variety of environments, from grasslands to woodlands, until their extinction around 10,000 years ago.

Published in the journal PLOS One, the study has worked with an incomplete skeleton, found along the banks of the Reconquista River near Buenos Aires. It included parts of the pelvis, tail, and a portion of the carapace — the bony plates covering the animal's back. Carbon dating of a pelvic bone fragment placed the age between 21,090 and 20,811 years ago, aligning with the geological age of the surrounding sediment.

September…

In the tranquil region of Tweeddale in southern Scotland, the ancient village of Drumelzier has long been entwined with the legend of Merlin, the mythical wizard famously linked to King Arthur. According to the Vita Merlini Sylvestris—a medieval text likely composed in Glasgow during the 12th century—Merlin was imprisoned, killed, and buried by the banks of the River Tweed. While these tales have captured imaginations for centuries, recent archaeological investigations led by GUARD Archaeology have unearthed evidence that may connect these legendary narratives to real historical sites.

In 2022, a dedicated team of volunteers and archaeologists embarked on an ambitious project to explore the archaeological heritage of the Drumelzier area. Their efforts have yielded remarkable findings that shed light on the region's early medieval past, particularly during the time when Merlin’s legend is believed to have originated.

One of the most significant discoveries was at Tinnis Fort, a prominent hillfort overlooking the supposed location of Merlin's grave. The fort was found to have been occupied in the late 6th and early 7th centuries AD, aligning with the period when the story of Merlin is set. This fort, with its commanding view of the Tweed Valley, likely served as a stronghold for local lords, reinforcing the idea that the area was of considerable importance during the early medieval period.

The excavation also revealed the presence of vitrified ramparts at Tinnis, indicating the fort's destruction in a dramatic conflagration during the Late Iron Age. This evidence points to a violent conflict, likely part of the power struggles that characterized the era as emerging kingdoms vied for dominance in the region.

October…

Ever since the first Neanderthal bones were discovered, people have wondered about these ancient hominins. How are they different from us? How much are they like us? Did our ancestors get along with them? Fight them? Love them? The recent discovery of a group called Denisovans, a Neanderthal-like group who populated Asia and Oceania, added its own set of questions.

Now, an international team of geneticists and AI experts are adding whole new chapters to our shared hominin history. Under the leadership of Joshua Akey, a professor in Princeton’s Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics, the researchers have found a history of genetic intermingling and exchange that suggests a much more intimate connection between these early human groups than previously believed.

Genetic Exchange Between Neanderthals and Modern Humans

“This is the first time that geneticists have identified multiple waves of modern human-Neanderthal admixture,” said Liming Li, a professor in the Department of Medical Genetics and Developmental Biology at Southeast University in Nanjing, China, who performed this work as an associate research scholar in Akey’s lab.

“We now know that for the vast majority of human history, we’ve had a history of contact between modern humans and Neanderthals,” said Akey. The hominins who are our most direct ancestors split from the Neanderthal family tree about 600,000 years ago, then evolved our modern physical characteristics about 250,000 years ago.

“From then until the Neanderthals disappeared — that is, for about 200,000 years — modern humans have been interacting with Neanderthal populations,” he said.

The results of their work appear in the current issue of the journal Science.

Neanderthals, once stereotyped as slow-moving and dim-witted, are now seen as skilled hunters and tool makers who treated each other’s injuries with sophisticated techniques and were well adapted to thrive in the cold European weather.

(Note: All of these hominin groups are humans, but to avoid saying “Neanderthal humans,” “Denisovan humans,” and “ancient-versions-of-our-own-kind-of-humans,” most archaeologists and anthropologists use the shorthand Neanderthals, Denisovans, and modern humans.)

November…

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient tomb containing 11 sealed burials near the legendary historical site of Luxor, Egypt. They also found an impressive collection of grave goods in the tomb, highlighting the wealth of the individuals who were buried there.

The tomb, dating back to the Middle Kingdom (1938–1630 BC), was unearthed in the South Asasif necropolis, with coffins for men, women, and children. Potentially, the site may have served as a family tomb over several generations through the 12th and early 13th Dynasties.

The finds were made by a joint-archaeological mission of Egyptian and US archaeologists, according to a press release by the South Asasif Conservation Project. The newly discovered tomb is located near the Temple of Hatshepsut on Luxor’s West Bank, and this is the first Middle Kingdom tomb discovered in this area.

“The unearthing of the first Middle Kingdom tomb in the South Asasif necropolis alters its history, placing South Asasif within the sprawling Theban Middle Kingdom necropolis,” said Katherine Blakeney, the lead American archaeologist working at the site. “Further exploration of the Middle Kingdom burials in the South Asasif necropolis will significantly advance our ongoing research on Middle Kingdom influences on the art and funerary rituals of the Twenty-fifth Dynasty.”

Intact Despite the Flood: A Beautiful Array of Artifacts

Many of the tomb’s original wooden coffins and linen wrappings were destroyed by ancient floods, but some items remained intact, including jewelry from women’s burials: these include an amethyst necklace featuring 30 beads, as well as two cylindrical agate beads and a hippo-head amulet, as detailed in the statement.

December…

The site of one of Alexander the Great’s most important battles, the Battle of the Granicus River (334 BC), has been found by historians and archaeologists in the province of Çanakkale in northwestern Turkey. It was here that Alexander’s Macedonian forces scored their first victory over the mighty Persian army, which allowed one of history’s most legendary empire builders to continue his march into the very heart of his enemy’s territory.

The audacious campaign of conquest launched by Alexander the Great against the Achaemenid Empire of Persia ultimately led to the establishment of the vast and powerful Macedonian Empire, which dominated a huge swath of the eastern Mediterranean region under Alexander’s able leadership. Alexander’s victory over the Persians along the banks of the Granicus River offered definitive proof of his capabilities, which is why scholars have long been eager to identify the exact spot where this critically important battle took place.

“Over the last three years, we have focused on identifying the precise location of the battlefield, and this year, we made significant findings,” Professor Reyhan Körpe, a historian from Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University (ÇOMÜ), told the Daily Sabah.

“The most important discovery was identifying the routes Alexander took to reach the battlefield and where he camped along the way … we found the path Alexander took to reach the site of the Battle of Granicus.”

