Today, we at Ancient Origins UNLEASHED, are extremely grateful. To our many subscribers, our friends and family and all of our supporters. It is our community that has helped make Ancient Origins what it is today and it is that very same community that has made Substack recognize our UNLEASHED newsletter as a Substack Bestseller!

What does this mean? Ancient Origins UNLEASHED is recognized for its hundreds of paid subscribers. Wow!

None of this was easy work though. Countless of sleepless days and nights were committed to ensure that our readers got nothing but the best in quality and content.

But rest assured in knowing that this new label will only change one thing and nothing more. What one thing, you ask? Well, it shows that you, our community believe in us and enjoy the content we are producing. What will change though is that you have now inspired us to bring you even more of the best we can offer.

So, from the Ancient Origins family, from the bottom of our hearts: Thank you for going on this journey with us, as we continue to unravel the mysteries of our ancient past.