Every year Jesus’ parents went to Jerusalem for the Festival of the Passover. When he was 12 years old, they went up to the festival, according to the custom. After the festival was over, while his parents were returning home, the boy Jesus stayed behind in Jerusalem, but they were unaware of it… After three days they found him in the temple courts, sitting among the teachers, listening to them and asking them questions and all who heard him were amazed at his understanding and his answers.” (Luke, II, 41 – 46)

The Finding of the Savior in the Temple by William Holman Hunt (1860) Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery ( Public Domain )

Jesus’ Lost Years

And then what? What happened to the 'Divine Child' after he was found teaching the elders in the temple, amazing all with his enlightened knowledge? His trace is lost in the Canonical Gospels, until he reappears around the age of 30. Where was Jesus before the "... 15th year of the reign of Tiberius Caesar [ from 14 to 37 A.D. ] when Pontius Pilate was governor of Judea and Herod was governor of the district of Galilee "(Luke, III, 1), until the time during which "Jesus Himself, when He began [His work] was about 30 years old." (Luke, III, 23)?